North Charleston PD: Three arrested for September 11 shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday announced the arrest of three people for a September 11 shooting that left one person dead and one person injured.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue around 2:00 p.m. that day and found a man with several gunshot wounds. That victim, later identified as Rashod Moody, died as a result of the shooting.

NCPD said that a woman was also shot, but her injuries were not fatal.

During the investigation, NCPD identified Roman Allen-Davis (24) as the shooting. He was arrested on September 24 on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

NCPD also identified Christopher Allen-Thompson (20) as an accomplice to the shooting. He was arrested Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Williams

During the investigation, law enforcement spoke to Sa’deja Williams (20), who provided them with false information, according to NCPD. She was arrested Monday and is being charged with obstruction of justice.