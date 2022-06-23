NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested early Thursday morning after breaking into buildings in North Charleston.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Ernest Wayne Canup just before 4:00 a.m. after breaking into the Goodwill on Eagle Drive.

A security company told officers where the suspect was inside the business. One of the officers, Sgt. West, saw the man running towards the rear of the property while two others, Ptl. Bonnell and Ptl. Goodnight, were able to take him into custody near the bay doors.

A short time later, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy for attempting to break into Tanger Tobacco and Vape off International Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers responded to an alarm at the business and saw a hole that had been broken into the front glass.

Ptl. Bloomer followed the suspect and worked with Ptl. Winn to take the teen into custody.

“The suspect had cuts consistent with placing his hands through glass,” the department said. “He was charged with attempted burglary and released on custodial promise.”

Canup was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a second-degree burglary charge.