North Charleston Police arrest two men for attempted armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department arrested two men for attempted armed robbery last Friday.

The two men, K’Tron White and Robert Eaddy, approached the victim with the intent to rob him and discharged a firearm, but fled once they spotted the authorities.

After a brief search, both suspects were detained near Mole Lane. According to the incident report, White stated that he was walking to work when he observed officers and ran from them knowing he had an illegal handgun and was scared of the officers.

The report states Eaddy was carrying the gun at the time of the incident and advised they use the gun for protection.

Both were charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.