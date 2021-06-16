North Charleston Police searching for person of interest in gas station robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a Rivers Avenue gas station.

On June 9, 2021, NCPD responded to an armed robbery call at a Spinx gas station located at 6899 Rivers Avenue.

The person in the photo is on video, and was involved in an altercation with a store clerk.

There are no warrants on the individual, but those who recognize him are asked to forward any information to Detective J. Butler at butlerj@nortchcharleston.org