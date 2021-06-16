North Charleston Police searching for person of interest in gas station robbery

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a Rivers Avenue gas station.

On June 9, 2021, NCPD responded to an armed robbery call at a Spinx gas station located at 6899 Rivers Avenue.

The person in the photo is on video, and was involved in an altercation with a store clerk.

There are no warrants on the individual, but those who recognize him are asked to forward any information to Detective J. Butler at butlerj@nortchcharleston.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!