CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a woman that is wanted for questioning related to a homicide.

According to police, Heather Marie Davis, 35, is wanted for questioning in regards to a homicide that occurred on July 5, 2021 in North Charleston.

Anyone with any information regarding her location should contact Detective Benton, the NCPD, or call anonymously the NCPD Tip Line or Crime Stoppers.