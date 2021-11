NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday conducted a raid that resulted in the seizure of multiple items and the arrest of one person on drug and firearm charges.

According to NCPD, the Narcotics Unit seized seven firearms, an undisclosed amount of cash, 43 grams of marijuana, 27.2 grams of crack cocaine, and 6.5 grams of powder cocaine.

The search was conducted in connection to an ongoing drug investigation.