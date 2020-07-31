OCSO, DEA investigators seize over $500,000 worth of fentanyl

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Thursday seized over $500,000 worth of narcotics following an investigation.



OCSO

Authorities intercepted a shipment of 30,000 tablets (nine pounds) of fentanyl, “an opiod that can be anywhere from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.”

OCSO arrested Jose Laureno (37), believed to be a Colombian national, who was believed to be “in Orangeburg County to take delivery of a large shipment of narcotics” after witnessing him sign for the package. He is now facing federal charges.

OCSO and the DEA are leading the ongoing investigation.