OCSO, DEA investigators seize over $500,000 worth of fentanyl

Crime News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) on Thursday seized over $500,000 worth of narcotics following an investigation.

OCSO

Authorities intercepted a shipment of 30,000 tablets (nine pounds) of fentanyl, “an opiod that can be anywhere from 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.”

OCSO arrested Jose Laureno (37), believed to be a Colombian national, who was believed to be “in Orangeburg County to take delivery of a large shipment of narcotics” after witnessing him sign for the package. He is now facing federal charges.

OCSO and the DEA are leading the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES