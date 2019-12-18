OCSO: Four men charged in connection to string of burglaries

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested four men in connection with two separate burglaries that occurred on Chokeberry Circle in Eutawville earlier this year.

Christopher Peagler, 31, of Holly Hill is being charged with first degree burglary, grand larceny, malicious injury to real property, and criminal conspiracy, according to OCSO. Officials say that the charges originated after he stole two golf carts in October. His bond has not yet been set.

Roy Robers, 48, of Eutawville is charged with third degree burglary, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy. He was involved in the stealing of golf carts with Peagler and faces a bond of $10,500 cash or surety, according to OCSO.

Officials expect that the men were also involved in other break ins in the area and surrounding counties.

OCSO has also obtained warrants against two other men they believe to be involved: Wade Carson Jr., 52, of Summerville, and David Clark Jr., 46, of Holly Hill.

OCSO asks anyone with information on Clark or Carson to contact them at 803-534-3550, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.