OCSO: Man apprehends intruder, holds him until deputies arrive

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Robert Shugerts Jr., 25, for first degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a crime, and malicious injury to real property.

According to the report released by OCSO, a relative of the victim stopped to check on the home while the victim was at work. When the relative arrived, he observed a golf cart at the residence, and the front door slightly ajar.

The relative entered the residence and “spotted Shugerts sitting on the floor with what appeared to be a shotgun.”

The relative apprehended Shugerts and held him in the home until OCSO arrived.

OCSO stated that they “found the residence in complete disarray” with several firearms, some loaded, and ammunition.

Investigators also found “items that were collected and placed together that he was apparently going to steal.”

Shugerts faces a $42,000 cash or surety bond.