OCSO: Man released from prison gets arrested again on same day

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Lamar Barnes (29) of Gadsden was arrested for carjacking on Tuesday, just hours after being released from prison after serving 4 years for another carjacking charge.

According to a report by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), they received a call from a woman reporting that she had been assaulted and her car had been stolen by her friend (Barnes).

The report states that Barnes became agitated with his friend, punched her, forced her out of her vehicle, and drove off.

Officers noted “a large amount of swelling and multiple lacerations to [the victim’s] face.”

OCSO located the stolen car and found Barnes “intoxicated and slumped over the seat.” Barnes had crashed the car, resulting in what OCSO estimates is approximately $5000 in damage to the vehicle.

Authorities reported that Barnes resisted arrest by trying to run away, “kicking and…. screaming at the top of his lungs and violently slamming his head and body into the transport cage… for about 15 minutes.”

Even after being tased, Barnes remained “verbally and physically combative…[moving] his body forward in a motion to strike [the officer] with his head and upper body” and pinning one officer’s arm under his body.

Officers were finally able to transport Barnes for a medical evaluation, and then to the OCSO Detention Center.

A warrant was issued for carjacking, use of force.