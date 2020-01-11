OCSO: Orangeburg man and woman arrested for “theft spree”

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg man who was on probation for stealing golf carts has been arrested again.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Thomas Smith (33) has been charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary, one count of grand larceny, four counts of malicious injury to real property, criminal conspiracy, tampering with a vehicle and malicious injury to personal property.

Smith’s arrest came after a series of reported thefts earlier this week.

According to the report, among the items stolen was a Ford Ranger, which Smith used to steal a $50,00 boat. He also stole a $65,000 truck and camper rig from a hotel parking lot on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, an auto repair shop owner called 911 after seeing a truck and utility trailer that was supposed to be in his shop driving down the road, according to OCSO.

A tracking device on one of the stolen vehicles led OCSO and Santee Police Department officers to the stash of stolen goods.

All of the stolen property was recovered.

Investigators also arrested Tabitha Weatherford (34) of Elloree for criminal conspiracy, grand larceny, and third-degree burglary.

According to witnesses, she was seen with Smith at the scene of one of the crimes.

On Friday, bond was denied for Smith, and Weatherford’s bond was set at $40,000 cash or surety.