OCSO: Over $15,000 worth of drugs seized from residence in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced a massive drug bust by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

According to Sheriff Ravenell, around 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators searched a residence on Russell Street after receiving a tip regarding “possible drug activity.”

At the residence, investigators found between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of illegal narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, and ecstasy.

“What troubles me to no end is the Molly or ecstasy we seized that looks like colorful children’s vitamins,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “This could turn tragic if a child came in possession of this junk.”

Investigators also found drug paraphernalia, large amounts of cash, and a loaded .45 caliber handgun, according to OCSO.

The report only indicates one arrest. An individual near the house, Devante Howie (26), was found to have ecstasy on his person. He was charged with possession of ecstasy and is facing a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Sheriff Ravenell said that he expects more arrests in this ongoing investigation.