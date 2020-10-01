OCSO releases composite drawing of armed robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday released a composite drawing of a suspect wanted for a September 21 armed robbery and possible assault.

According to OCSO, a couple heard a knock at the door of their Baugh Street home just before 11:00 p.m. They answered, thinking it was a relative.

The suspect reportedly asked the homeowners for a cigarette, before pulling out a handgun and getting into a struggle with the residents.

The suspect struck the male resident with the gun and pointed the gun at the female resident. OCSO said that the suspect fled after the residents told him they did not have any valuables.

On his way out, a magazine fell out of the suspect’s weapon. Investigators took the magazine for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550.