ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is seeking a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that killed a six-year-old child.

According to OCSO, Joshua Devon Pettus (29) of Neeses is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OCSO at 803-531-4647.

