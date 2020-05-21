OCSO: Three charged after thwarted escape attempt

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced that three inmates awaiting trial for murder are now facing additional charges, after attempting to escape from the detention center.

Curtis Green (22) is charged with attempting to escape, while Leroy Bowers (36) and Steve Rolley (22) are charged with assisting Green, according to OCSO.

The report states that on May 16, deputies responded to reports of an inmate trying to escape. They discovered that Green had “dug a hole into the adjoining cell [occupied by Bowers and Rolley] and….interfered with the locking mechanisms on both [cells]…to prevent entry by staff.” Deputies noticed that “the metal plate utilized to cover the back of the cell had been removed, the window in the cell had been broken out and the brick below the window had also been damaged, [and] there was a broken steel stool…on the cell floor.” They were able to get Green to exit the cell, and the men were placed in different locations.

According to OCSO, Green was charged with a fatal shooting that took place in 2015. If convicted on escape charges, he could face up to 15 years in addition to whatever charges he will face if convicted of the murder.

Bowers was charged with a fatal shooting that took place in 2019, and Rolley is awaiting trial for a 2017 shooting.

All three men were denied bond.