OCSO: Two in custody following shootout at convenience store

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Friday that two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a Wednesday shootout at El Cheapo convenience store.

Andrew Evins (25) is facing charges of attempted murder. He is also facing charges of armed robbery and carjacking in for a separate incident.

Jamare Jones (20) is facing charges of accessory after the fact of a felony. His bond has been set at $5,000.

According to OCSO, deputies were alerted to “occupants of a Toyota and a Dodge Durango” shooting at each other in the parking lot around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Evins was picked out of a lineup by witnesses, and Jones drove Evins from the scene.

Later that day, a man reported being robbed and carjacked at gunpoint, which Evins was involved in as well.

OCSO located Evins via his ankle monitor, which he wears as a result of being out on bond had been out on bond for the 2018 shooting death of a 23-year-old man from Eutawville. He is expected to have a bond hearing on Monday.