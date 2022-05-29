BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort Police Department detained several suspects following an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to BPD, an officer was patrolling the area of Robert Smalls Parkway when they noticed a “suspicious vehicle,” around 3 p.m.

As the officer began to make contact with the vehicle, the car took off at a high speed.

At the same time, the officer was advised of an armed robbery that had just occurred in that same location.

The officer pursued the vehicle and several suspects were detained.

The incident in under investigation by BPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the BPD Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.