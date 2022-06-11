BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A joint operation between Beaufort Police Department and Beaufort Count Sheriff’s Office has identified 14 suspects in a recent child sex crimes investigation.

BPD and BCSO held a press conference Saturday morning where they revealed the results of their recent Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The operation took place over one week in March 2022.

According to BPD, members of the task force communicated with adults online who believed they were communicating with children.

Four individuals traveled to Beaufort with the intention “to have sex with who they believed to be were 13 and 14-year-olds,” said Chief McDorman. One of the suspects traveled from Florida to meet with a child.

The ICAC Task Force has identified 14 suspects who either attempted to engage in sexual activity, provided sexually explicit materials, or continued conversations with minors.

Five of the 14 suspects have been arrested under varying charges.

Three of the offenders were from Beaufort County.

“It’s just a shame that we have these types individuals that are roaming the communities of Beaufort County,” Sheriff Tanner said Saturday morning.

The investigation continues and BCSO will provide News 2 the names of those arrested shortly. Count on 2 for updates.