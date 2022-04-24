CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a possible shooting at a North Charleston home late Saturday night that left two dead.

According to NCPD, officers arrived shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence on Baily Drive after a report of a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, two men were located on the front porch with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene. The second man died at the hospital shortly after.

NCPD is not looking for suspects at this time.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing. Count on 2 for updates.