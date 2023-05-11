NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several people, including one adult and three juveniles, are facing charges in connection with car break-ins at a North Charleston apartment complex.

According to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to the complex on Lambs Road around 1:00 a.m. Thursday to reports of people tampering with vehicles in the parking lot.

Authorities said officers saw the suspects run through the parking lot when they arrived.

An investigation found that the suspects had used a window punch to break into five vehicles, an NCPD report states.

20-year-old Robinnea Piercy and three juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of burglary tools. Piercy was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.