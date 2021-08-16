One arrested for felony DUI after early Sunday morning collision in Ladson, North Charleston PD confirms

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston PD arrests John Nixon, 40, for felony DUI after a traffic collision resulting in serious injuries on Palmetto Commerce Parkway near the Cummins Plant.

According to a police report, Nixon lost control of his vehicle as it left the roadway, and rolled over several times, ejecting himself and three other occupants.

The NCPD officer met with Nixon in the back of a Charleston County EMS unit, and noticed a strong smell coming from his person.

As officers attempted to collect Nixon’s account of the incident, he was uncooperative as he was vulgar and threatened other officers – the reporting officer was unable to perform a field sobriety test due to his behavior.

Nixon was transported to Trident Medical Center, where officers collected more evidence and information from him. He declined to have his blood drawn, however, he was advised of a search warrant for his blood to be obtained by a nurse.

With assistance from a nurse, two tubes of blood were obtained from Nixon and submitted into evidence for testing.

Nixon was later taken to the Charleston County Detention Center where he was booked for felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm – his bond is set at $75,000.

