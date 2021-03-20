NCPD: One arrested for Valentine’s Day Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Saturday charged one man in connection to the February 14 shooting at Northwoods Mall in which three people were injured.

Adrian Lllavoyd Grant (21) is facing three charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Grant was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office during the overnight hours following a vehicle pursuit.

For over a month, law enforcement worked to identify the person responsible for the shooting, investigating countless tips from the public. They narrowed it down to three persons of interest, two of whom they have identified.

NCPD says that Grant’s ID “was a direct result of the community taking a stand against violence and the desire for a safe community.”

Chief Reggie Burgess says that the arrest “helps in the healing process of the victims and opens a new objective of law enforcement, community, and businesses standing together to create a safer environment in the City of North Charleston.”

Jail records show that Grant has a criminal history dating back to 2017, with multiple drug and weapons charges and one armed robbery charge.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.