One arrested for possession of meth following search of IOP home

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on Friday arrested one person on multiple drug charges following a search of an IOP home.

According to IOPPD, officers arrived at an apartment on the 4000 block of Hartnett Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. to execute a search warrant. The department previously received multiple complaints about drug activity at the property.

Frank Price (60) was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $1,087 bond.

Price was previously arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department in January of 2020 and July of 2019 for shoplifting and manufacturing meth, respectively.

Chief Kevin Cornett advised that it did not appear meth was being made or distributed in the apartment, only evidence of drug use.