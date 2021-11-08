One arrested for shooting person sitting on porch in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) on Friday announced that one person has been arrested in connection to an October 26 shooting that left one person injured.

Jovan Quinterro Tisdale (21) was arrested on charges of attempted murder (x3) and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to WCSO, the victim was sitting on the porch of a home on Sassafras Loop when Tisdale began shooting. The victim was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call WCSO at (843) 355-6381.