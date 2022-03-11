GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – One man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a car chase that spanned two counties.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) initiated the chase and followed the driver into Georgetown County.

The suspect drove “through a road construction zone near the Oceda community on Highway 41, and a 69-year-old worker suffered minor injuries as she attempted to avoid the suspect’s car.”

Once the suspect reached Pennyroyal Road, he and a female passenger got out of the car and ran. Both were detained and the driver was taken into custody.