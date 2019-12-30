One arrested, one still at large following high-speed chase in Orangeburg

Lakeisha Shuler, courtesy of OCSO. (Photo of Hampton not yet available)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested one man, and is trying to locate a woman, following a high-speed chase.

Demetrius Hampton (24) has been charged with failure to stop for a blue light- no injury- and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Lakeisha Shuler (32) is “wanted on outstanding General Sessions bench warrants, including possession of a stolen vehicle and identity fraud.”

Authorities spotted Shuler in a silver Honda with Hampton on December 26 and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Shuler and Hampton sped away, “leading investigators on a chase that at times exceeded 100 m.p.h.”

The chase ended when Shuler and Hampton abandoned the vehicle in a field and fled into the woods.

After the suspects fled, investigators say that they discovered a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Investigators took Hampton into custody on December 27. His bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, according to OCSO.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is intent on bringing both individuals to justice:

“These individuals chose to flee, chose to endanger anyone in their path, chose to put the lives of residents in our community in danger. As long as I can help it, they’ll find out there’s consequences for their choice.”

Anyone with information on Shuler’s location is asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.