One dead following Saturday shooting in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday on Jeffries Highway in Walterboro.

According to CCSO, one person was killed in a shooting near a Little Caesars pizza shop along Jeffries Highway.

No arrests or additional injuries are known at this time. An investigation is in progress.

Additional details are limited at this time.

Those with any information are asked to contact CCSO at (843) 549-2211.

This is developing. Count on 2 for updates.

