CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The victim of an early morning shooting in downtown Charleston has been identified.

Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Dobbins with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Bryan R. Cozart died from a gunshot wound which happened near Harris Street between America Street and Hanover Street.

Neighbors told News 2 they heard gunshot around 5:00 a.m.

Nearly a dozen officers were one the scene immediately following the showing.