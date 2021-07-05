One dies after an accidental late night shooting, Charleston Police investigates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An accidental shooting turns fatal on July 2nd, after one mishandles a gun, killing another in the area of 105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston PD investigates.

According to CPD officials, one of the victim’s friends, Marvin Lloyd, was in the backseat of vehicle, mishandling a gun and accidentally fired off a round striking the victim in the front seat.

En route the the local hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Lloyd was charged was involuntary manslaughter based on the reckless handling of the firearm.

CPD continues to investigate and News 2 will update this story as new information is released by officials.