Orangeburg County deputies warns public of jury duty fine scam

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is warning community members not to fall victim to a jury duty scam.

According to OCSO, the scam caller is claiming that the victim owes a fine for missing jury duty.

“We never collect money for any alleged missed jury duty,” says Sheriff Ravenell.

Deputies say that “several” officers have been contacted recently concerning the legitimacy of the jury duty fine. The name being used in the scam is “Sergeant James Green” who has “long since” been promoted to Captain.

“Bottom line, there is no policy or law where a deputy makes calls concerning any type of monetary transaction,” Capt. Green said.

Those that receive a call as such are asked to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC