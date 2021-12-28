Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of dollar store armed robberies

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a Sunday night armed robbery of a dollar store.

Deputies arrived to the Five Chop Road location around 9:30 p.m. after employees reported the robbery.

According to the report, the employees were away from the cash register when the suspect came in. They returned to the cash register and found a man standing behind it. When they approached, he pulled out a gun and forced them to open the register and safe. He then stole cash form from the register and safe and ran.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black mask, a hoodie, light-colored jogging pants, and black gloves.

This is the second time the store has been robbed at gunpoint in the past year, with the first being in August. It was burglarized twice in October as well.

OCSO believes that the same suspect is responsible for the incidents at this location, as well as two armed robberies at a Bamberg Road Dollar General, an attempted armed robbery of an Edisto Drive Family Dollar, and a burglary of the same Edisto Drive Family Dollar, all of which happened in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO at 803-534-3550.