ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation.

According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.

Via OCSO

Samuel Braxton via OCSO

OCSO said that the firearms were “meant for the street” and included pistols, firearms, and rifles, some with homemade silencers installed.

Deputies also found “a large quantity of marijuana-laced gummy bears” and cookies.

Braxton was arrested on charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was given a $7,500 bond, which Sheriff Leroy Ravenell found insufficient, saying “he could have gotten the money out of his piggy bank, another example of catch and release.”