ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — An Orangeburg woman charged with sex trafficking her young daughter is now accused of committing a new and separate crime while out on bond.

Alana Westbury faces charges of trafficking and unlawful conduct of a child. She is accused of soliciting her daughter, who is under 10, to engage in sexual misconduct.

First Circuit Solicitor, David Pascoe, said he is frustrated after her bond hearing last weekend for the charges.

The judge gave Westbury a personal recognizance (PR) bond. Meaning, Westbury does not have to post anything and was released on a promise of good behavior and appearing back in court.

Pascoe said over objections from state law enforcement agents, the judge also allowed Westbury to have contact with the child if the Department of Social Services was present.

Solicitor Pascoe said a few days later, Westbury was arrested for intimidating a witness.

“The allegation from SLED is that within the last couple of days, the defendant reached out to the victim because she was allowed to talk to the victim and tried to play to her sympathies,” Pascoe said. “Which would impede the administration of justice in this case.”

Westbury appeared in court Friday for the new charge. Solicitor Pascoe said she was given a $75,000 surety bond, a GPS monitoring device and was denied the right to contact the victim.

He said he believes these circumstances are more appropriate for the charges Westbury faces.