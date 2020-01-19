Package thief held at gunpoint in Moncks Corner

MONKS CORNER, SC (WCBD) – Stories of porch pirates are popping up across the Lowcountry.

Most are only caught on camera and get way with the crime..But the tables turned on Friday afternoon when a Berkeley County man caught a Thief in the act.

Homeowner Chad Devereese told News 2 that he was working from home when he noticed a car pull up next to his house.

The driver had popped his hood and seemed to be inspecting his car related to engine trouble.

While he continued to work, he noticed the driver start to make his way to the door.

While Chad waiting for the door bell to ring, he then witnessed the man stealing a package from his porch.

Immediately Chad stepped outside his home, with a firearm in hand that was aimed at the “would be” porch pirate.

Marvin Marshall was held at gunpoint until Berkeley County Deputies Arrived.

Before Marshall was taken into custody and charged with petty larceny, he learned that the box he was attempting to steal only contained a weighted blanket.

“He went to jail and had to pay a fine and is going to court…for a blanket. It was heavy so he thought it was expensive but, just this morning I had 1600 dollars worth of networking equipment delivered to my house,” says Chad Devereese, the homeowner.

Marshall was charged for Petit Larceny following this attempted theft.



