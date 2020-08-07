Photos: CCSO asking public to help identify vandals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday released photos of vandalisms that have occurred on Kiawah and Johns Island over the past few days.

CCSO is hoping that the public can help identify those responsible for the graffiti.

According to the reports, the first known incident was on July 30, when deputies discovered graffiti on the Limehouse Boat Landing bridge. “GO TO JAIL PIGS F UR CULT” was painted in black letters.

Then, between 12:45 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on August 5, deputies responded to Kiawah Island Parkway near Little Rabbit Lane and found phrases and symbols freshly scrawled across the road with orange spray paint.

The graffiti included “IZAN”, accompanied by a triangle with a dot inside of it next to the “N”, a smiley face, and “f— pigs.”

On August 7, a deputy observed “DIE PIGS” spray painted on the Kiawah Island Parkway in the same vicinity.

Also on August 7, CCSO was alerted to vandalism on the 3600 block of Morse Avenue on James Island. In this case, “WE OWN THE PIGSS GOD” was painted “with an unknown type of paint” on the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.