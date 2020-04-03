Photos: Four arrested, weapons, drugs seized by OCSO







Courtesy of: OCSO

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested four individuals and seized multiple firearms and drugs after a witness reported two vehicles firing at another vehicle.

It is still not known if anyone in the third vehicle was injured.

According to OCSO, deputies located the two suspect vehicles, a white Dodge truck and a blue Chevy Impala, parked in a yard on Jamison Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The report states that the suspects did not know the owner of the residence and were in the yard without permission from the property owner.

Deputies noticed a jar of what looked like marijuana, two bottles of liquor, and a loaded firearm in plain sight in one of the vehicles. OCSO reports that when deputies searched the vehicles, they found:

Two 7.62 Draco semi-automatic pistols with loaded drum magazines

Several extra magazines

One 9mm pistol

One Glock pistol

One .380 caliber pistol

Digital scales

over 20 grams of marijuana

Amphetamines believed to be ecstacy and xanax

Two bottles of liquor

$844.00

Aarion Bryant, Lavore Guinyard, Nichelle Jobes, and Traquan Shivers were arrested. One juvenile was transported to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.