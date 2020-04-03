Photos: Four arrested, weapons, drugs seized by OCSO

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested four individuals and seized multiple firearms and drugs after a witness reported two vehicles firing at another vehicle.
It is still not known if anyone in the third vehicle was injured.
According to OCSO, deputies located the two suspect vehicles, a white Dodge truck and a blue Chevy Impala, parked in a yard on Jamison Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.
The report states that the suspects did not know the owner of the residence and were in the yard without permission from the property owner.
Deputies noticed a jar of what looked like marijuana, two bottles of liquor, and a loaded firearm in plain sight in one of the vehicles. OCSO reports that when deputies searched the vehicles, they found:
- Two 7.62 Draco semi-automatic pistols with loaded drum magazines
- Several extra magazines
- One 9mm pistol
- One Glock pistol
- One .380 caliber pistol
- Digital scales
- over 20 grams of marijuana
- Amphetamines believed to be ecstacy and xanax
- Two bottles of liquor
- $844.00
Aarion Bryant, Lavore Guinyard, Nichelle Jobes, and Traquan Shivers were arrested. One juvenile was transported to the SC Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.