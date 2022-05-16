BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are seeking information on a pickup truck and lawn equipment stolen in Burton.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the items were stolen between May 11 and May 12.

The subject allegedly forced entry into the enclosed area around the Beaufort County Public Works facility.

The following items were reported as stolen:

2008 Ford F-250 with SC plates CG63025

Weed eaters

Landscape blowers

Hedge trimmers

Pole saws

Chain saws

Anyone with information on the stolen property or subjects is urged to call LCpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.