CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said.

According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

NCPD on July 22 responded to a reported shooting along the 2000 block of Foresman Street. Arriving officers found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alston is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.