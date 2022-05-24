CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Monday after authorities said he was involved in a carjacking incident that happened in a parking lot near the Medical University of South Carolina.

MUSC Public Safety officers responded to the incident when it happened on the third floor of the Rutledge Tower garage just after 4:00 p.m.

Officers were told by the victim that he took the vehicle’s owner to the emergency room and waited in her Toyota Camry.

The motorist who remained in the car had the driver-side door open with the car engine running when he was approached by two men who were armed, an incident report read.

One suspect pointed his gun at the motorist and demanded him to get out of the vehicle and empty his pockets or he would shoot him while the other suspect was rummaging through the car.

Both suspects entered the vehicle and fled through a closed gate on Rutledge Avenue.

MUSC PSD was also advised that the victim’s cell phone and $57.00 cash were stolen.

A few hours later, the car was stopped by North Charleston Police around 7:49 p.m. on Frazier Street and the driver was arrested.