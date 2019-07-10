Police arrest suspect in home invasion, shooting of 17-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a man accused of shooting a 17-year-old on Marietta Street last month.

According to Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department, Donald Smalls was taken into custody in connection with the June 1st attempted robbery, home invasion and shooting incident that left 17-year-old Zymaine Nelson injured by gunfire.

Members of the NCPD Intelligence Led Policing Unit, US Marshals Task Force along with the assistance of the City of Charleston Police Department arrested Smalls at a location on Ashley Plantation Road Wednesday morning.

His charges include trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, and three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Smalls is housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center. The incident remains under investigation.