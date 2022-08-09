NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill.

An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a report.

The two patrons, later identified as Jennifer Collins (49) and Zena Shultes (55), were noticed arguing with another woman behind a bar.

Police also noticed Collins had glassy and bloodshot eyes and Shultes was intoxicated.

Once the officer learned of a possible assault, Collins was advised that she could not leave the business due to a pending investigation into the incident.

Collins refused to cooperate with the officer’s commands as he struggled to detain her, and Shultes was intervening as she got in between the two, NCPD said.

Back-up units then arrived and women were placed into custody.

An investigation revealed that a bartender at the business was ending her shift when she asked if either Collins or Shultes could sign the bill.

“Both women became irate, and Jennifer grabbed a glass tip jar and threw it at [the bartender’s] striking her in the back and shattering the jar.”

Collins and Schultes were both arrested for public intoxication and breach of peace. Collins was also charged with assault and battery.