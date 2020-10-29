Police, coroner respond to shooting in Georgetown late Wednesday night

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating a shooting that left one dead on Gilbert St. Wednesday night.

According to Captain Brown with the Georgetown Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gilbert St. at 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased on the ground of the scene.

The shooting remains an on going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or call 911.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.