CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee of a Target store is facing charges after the theft of thousands of dollars from the business.

According to a police report obtained by News 2, authorities responded to a West Ashley area Target store in reference to a previous theft that happened.

The store’s loss prevention officer told Charleston Police that one of the store’s employees was suspected to be responsible for stealing “large amounts of money” from the store.

Willie Neils, 27, admitted to police that he has been stealing money from the store since September 2021.

Video footage provided by the loss prevention officer showed Neils stealing approximately $5,320, the report read.

The footage also revealed that Neils took money from the store’s money storage area on April 4, April 29, May 5, and May 14. After taking the money, Neils concealed it and then left the store, according to CPD.

Neils was arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.