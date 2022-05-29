BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Beaufort.

According to BPD, deputies were called to Duke Street around 11:20 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police determine a male suspect had fired shots from a car at a male.

Authorities located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

BPD reports that the suspect attempted to flee law enforcement, but after a short pursuit, the suspect was detained by police.

The incident is under investigation by BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.