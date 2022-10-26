SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday night shooting at a hotel.

According to SPD, the shooting happened at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel.

SPD’s K9 Oscar located the suspect at a nearby business in Azalea Square, as well as items discarded by the suspect including a firearm, ammunition, and clothing.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.