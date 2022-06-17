NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police says they are looking into a homicide connected to a “possible shooting.”

NCPD said officers responded to Chippendale Road Thursday night just before 10 p.m. following a shooting reported in the area.

Authorities found a woman inside a home with injuries that they say are “consistent to a gunshot.”

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical units.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

This is breaking. Count on 2 as we work to get more information.