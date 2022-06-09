CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a woman Wednesday connected to an incident that occurred at a Downtown apartment complex.

According to a report, a stationary officer was in the area of Bridgeview Apartments when around 7:13 p.m. he saw “numerous parties” running from the leasing office parking lot.

The officer spotted a woman lying near a curb with injuries and was advised by several witnesses that she was hit by a car.

EMS and the fire units were also called to the scene.

Details of the scene were limited, however, police did make an arrest.

Kevonna Givens, 20, was charged with two counts of attempted murder.