Police investigating fatal shooting in West Ashley Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night on Ashley River Rd. in West Ashley.

According to police, they responded to a shooting that occurred at 11:00 p.m. When police arrived, a male victim was transported to MUSC where he died due to his injuries.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is still on going. We will continue to update you as the story develops.

Anyone with any information regrading the shooting is urged to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD Central Detective.