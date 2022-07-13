NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of assaulting family members and an officer, North Charleston Police said.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call on Tuesday morning, around 4:20 a.m., at Bonaparte Drive.

Police were told that a suspect, identified as Eric Hall (29), assaulted his family members and was “going to fight to respond officers.”

Officers were told by Hall’s relatives that he was “making too much noise,” before his brother confronted him and was hit in the face multiple times, a report read

Hall was also accused of pushing his mother to the ground.

When officers were responding to the scene, Hall approached an officer and started punching him multiple times in the face before other officers intervened.

Another officer shot his taser at Hall so officers could place him into custody, police said.

He is charged with multiple counts of assault and battery and assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.