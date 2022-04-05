NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing criminal sexual assault charges after being accused of raping a juvenile, according to the North Charleton Police Department.

Trent Boyd, 21, was arrested for the criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

A police report reads that the incidents allegedly happened between February 2018 and February 2021.

Boyd is also accused of inappropriately touching his adult sister with a previously reported assault happening sometime in January 2021.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, between the ages of 11 and 14.